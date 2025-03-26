Mission accepted: Amazon's 'James Bond' series has found its new producers

It's been a time of upheaval for the James Bond franchise.

In February, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who have long managed the franchise, announced that they would be handing over creative control to Amazon and its recently acquired MGM studios.

So, who will take the lead on this iconic series? Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman have accepted the mission.

Three things to know:

The announcement of their hiring was made Tuesday on Amazon's corporate news website. Both producers will work on the project through their respective production companies, Pascal Pictures and Heyman Films. Pascal is known for her previous work on 2024's Challengers, as well as for overseeing the latest Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland. Heyman is known for producing all the films in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as Paddington, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and Barbie. "James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema," both producers said in their statement from Amazon. "We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure."

Resistance to a new owner

While these changes have created excitement, not everyone is pleased with Amazon taking control of the beloved series.

Last month, NPR's Lauren Frayer reported that fans across the pond in the U.K. have expressed concerns about their cultural export being produced overseas.

"They're probably going to turn it into another "Bourne Identity"-type thing and use it to boost American patriotism," one caller to a BBC radio program lamented.

Additionally, NPR's Scott Simon speculated on potential character changes for the new Amazon-owned James Bond.

Simon suggested, "The next time you see Bond, James Bond, drift from a plane under the billows of a Union Jack parachute, he may be delivering cat food, dental floss, and an eight-pack of tube socks to an Amazon customer."

