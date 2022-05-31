High schooler's fake gun post on social media sparks investigation

Monday evening, the Park City High School student community reacted quickly to the disturbing social media post by calling police. Many also screenshotted the pictures and shared with parents.

Park City police did not immediately respond to a request for comment other than to say the case remains under investigation. The school district didn’t respond to a request for comment, but emailed families very early Tuesday morning with a message about the incident. That message said that police had found the student and a parent, and confirmed the gun in the photos was a toy and the blood was a photo filter.

Student discipline decisions are protected by privacy laws. The school district’s discipline code can be found in its safe schools policy on its web site.

Reached by KPCW, the student’s parent called the social media posts a bad decision that came at a horrible time, and said the law enforcement response was understandable. The parent said the student felt terrible and regretted the post.

The district's message urged all citizens to use the Safe UT app or call law enforcement to report safety-related concerns, and not to repost concerning images.

The district reiterated that law enforcement will be present on school campuses for the remainder of the year.

This is a developing story.