© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City School District

High schooler's fake gun post on social media sparks investigation

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published May 31, 2022 at 1:11 PM MDT
PCSD.jpg

Monday evening, the Park City High School student community reacted quickly to the disturbing social media post by calling police. Many also screenshotted the pictures and shared with parents.

Park City police did not immediately respond to a request for comment other than to say the case remains under investigation. The school district didn’t respond to a request for comment, but emailed families very early Tuesday morning with a message about the incident. That message said that police had found the student and a parent, and confirmed the gun in the photos was a toy and the blood was a photo filter.

Student discipline decisions are protected by privacy laws. The school district’s discipline code can be found in its safe schools policy on its web site.

Reached by KPCW, the student’s parent called the social media posts a bad decision that came at a horrible time, and said the law enforcement response was understandable. The parent said the student felt terrible and regretted the post.

The district's message urged all citizens to use the Safe UT app or call law enforcement to report safety-related concerns, and not to repost concerning images.

The district reiterated that law enforcement will be present on school campuses for the remainder of the year.

This is a developing story.

Park City School District
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger