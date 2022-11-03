© 2022 KPCW

Jeremy Ranch closes Thursday due to power outage; kids plan to swarm Woodward

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published November 3, 2022 at 11:33 AM MDT
woodward_logo.jpg
KPCW
/
Woodward employees planned for a busy Thursday.

Parents of Jeremy Ranch Elementary School students got a text early Thursday informing them that school would be closed for the day. Scrambling and celebration ensued.

A text from the school district went out at 6:11 a.m. Thursday, letting Jeremy Ranch families know that school was cancelled. Parents reported happy children and jealous siblings who still had to head off to other campuses.

The district said a power outage had caused the closure, and families said problems had started the previous afternoon with a loss of electricity in some parts of the school.

Parents made plans to carpool and deliver kids to Woodward Park City, then found out Woodward doesn’t open till noon.

Woodward General Manager Steve Metcalf told KPCW Thursday morning that he was fully staffed and ready for larger-than-usual weekday crowds.

No other homes or businesses in the area lost power. The school’s power outage was reportedly caused by a transformer blowing out during construction, though the district hasn’t confirmed that.

It’s unclear how quickly power will be restored; KPCW will update this story as new information is available.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
