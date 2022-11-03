Jeremy Ranch closes Thursday due to power outage; kids plan to swarm Woodward

A text from the school district went out at 6:11 a.m. Thursday, letting Jeremy Ranch families know that school was cancelled. Parents reported happy children and jealous siblings who still had to head off to other campuses.

The district said a power outage had caused the closure, and families said problems had started the previous afternoon with a loss of electricity in some parts of the school.

Parents made plans to carpool and deliver kids to Woodward Park City, then found out Woodward doesn’t open till noon.

Woodward General Manager Steve Metcalf told KPCW Thursday morning that he was fully staffed and ready for larger-than-usual weekday crowds.

No other homes or businesses in the area lost power. The school’s power outage was reportedly caused by a transformer blowing out during construction, though the district hasn’t confirmed that.

It’s unclear how quickly power will be restored; KPCW will update this story as new information is available.