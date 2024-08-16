Park City School District to host ribbon cutting ceremonies for two preschool expansion projects

The district invites community members to attend ribbon-cutting ceremonies at each school to celebrate the completion of the two expansions. The projects are part of the School Bond passed by locals in 2021.

Both ceremonies are on Monday, Aug. 19. The Jeremy Ranch event starts at 4 p.m. with the McPolin unveiling at 5:30 p.m. Classes begin for the 2024-2025 school year on Tuesday.

The expansion added two classrooms for 4-year-olds at both McPolin and Jeremy Ranch. The four classrooms will allow 70 more kids to be in the preschool program, bringing the total to 225 students.

The expansion was driven by a community survey from 2023, which drew responses from over 300 respondents. The survey found 86% of families need five full days of preschool or five full days plus aftercare.

This year the preschool program for 4-year-olds will run five days a week. Tuition is $789 per month and an afterschool program is available for $400 per month. The program for 3-year-olds is held twice week and tuition is $175 per month. Reduced tuition is available for qualifying families.

This is only the first phase of the preschool expansion. The district plans to add classrooms to Parley’s Park and Trailside elementaries before the 2025-26 school year.

The district is also planning on expanding Ecker Hill Middle School to include eighth-graders and Park City High School to accommodate ninth-graders.