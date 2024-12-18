Park City School District seeks community input in superintendent search

The district’s superintendent of six years, Jill Gilea, announced her retirement in September. Treasure Mountain Junior High Principal Caleb Fine was named interim superintendent shortly after.

While Gildea’s official retirement date is Jan. 31, 2025, she has been using paid time off since Oct. 31. She is now the CEO of a Colorado K-12 charter school network .

To aid in its search for a new superintendent, the district has released a community survey. In a Wednesday news release, the district said “community voices are vital in shaping the leadership and future direction of Park City’s schools.”

The survey is available in both English and Spanish and takes five to 10 minutes to complete.

The survey will be open until Jan. 12, 2025.