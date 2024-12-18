© 2024 KPCW

Park City School District seeks community input in superintendent search

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published December 18, 2024 at 5:39 PM MST
Park City School District.
Kristine Weller
Park City School District.

The Park City School District is looking for a new superintendent and wants locals to provide feedback through a survey.

The district’s superintendent of six years, Jill Gilea, announced her retirement in September. Treasure Mountain Junior High Principal Caleb Fine was named interim superintendent shortly after.

While Gildea’s official retirement date is Jan. 31, 2025, she has been using paid time off since Oct. 31. She is now the CEO of a Colorado K-12 charter school network.

To aid in its search for a new superintendent, the district has released a community survey. In a Wednesday news release, the district said “community voices are vital in shaping the leadership and future direction of Park City’s schools.”

The survey is available in both English and Spanish and takes five to 10 minutes to complete.

The survey will be open until Jan. 12, 2025.

Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
