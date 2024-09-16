Park City School District superintendent of six years announces retirement

Park City School District Superintendent Jill Gildea announced her retirement in a letter to district employees Sept. 16.

"It has been a privilege to lead this remarkable district, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunities we’ve had to innovate, grow, and achieve significant milestones together," Gildea wrote. "Our journey was marked by moments of both opportunity and challenge, yet we consistently maintained our focus on delivering an exceptional education for all students."

She has been superintendent for roughly six years, and the Park City Board of Education is scheduled to accept her retirement notice and appoint an interim replacement at its meeting Sept. 17. Per her letter, Gildea's retirement will be effective Jan. 31, 2025.

The Tuesday meeting agenda does not offer any more details, including who the interim superintendent may be.

Gildea did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. KPCW has also reached out to board members for comment.

Park City School District spokesperson Heidi Matthews declined to comment but did provide the letter from Gildea to PCSD employees.

In August, the K-12 charter school network Colorado Early Colleges named Gildea as the sole finalist for its top position . In a June cover letter, she expressed “enthusiastic interest” in the role and a willingness to relocate to Colorado.

A spokesperson for CEC has not responded to multiple requests for comment, and it's unclear whether Gildea has accepted a job offer.

Ahead of CEC's announcement, Park City’s school board renewed Gildea’s contract in a split 3-2 vote . The renewal was controversial, as many parents and two board members requested a decision on her contract be delayed until January when three new board members will be sworn in.

It’s also unclear if the local board knew Gildea was applying for other jobs in June. According to Gildea’s contract, she is supposed to “promptly notify the board” if she applies for other employment.