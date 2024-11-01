Retiring Park City School District superintendent now CEO of Colorado charter school network

Superintendent Jill Gildea’s appointment as the Colorado Early Colleges’ new CEO was announced in a letter to the school community Oct. 28. She officially stepped into her role as the head of the K-12 charter school network Friday, Nov. 1.

In her letter to families and staff, Colorado Early Colleges Governing Board President Laura Calhoun said Gildea “immediately differentiated herself from other strong candidates early and often during the CEO hiring process.” She also said the board is convinced Gildea is the best leader for the network, as she understands the network's mission to promote each student’s academic achievement and character development.

In the letter, Gildea said she is “truly honored” to be the new CEO and is “grateful to the board for their trust and confidence” in her.

Gildea was hired as the Park City School District superintendent in 2018. She announced her retirement in September, but remains on the payroll through its effective date, Jan. 31, 2025. Treasure Mountain Junior High Principal Caleb Fine is the interim superintendent.

Gildea’s retirement announcement came less than a month after the Colorado school network announced she was the sole finalist for the CEO position and Park City district leaders renewed her contract in a contentious split vote .

As superintendent, Gildea had many successes. She helped expand the district’s preschool program, offering the first universal preschool in Utah . She also helped provide equitable outcomes for students including developing programs that help first-generation students get to and through college.