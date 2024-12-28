© 2025 KPCW

90% of Park City teachers vote 'no' on merit-based pay pilot program

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published December 28, 2024 at 1:23 PM MST
Park City teachers voted "no" to a pilot program that would pay teachers based on merit.
Rich Pedroncelli/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Park City teachers voted "no" to a pilot program that would pay teachers based on merit.

Park City teachers said "no" to a pilot program that would pay teachers based on merit.

The Utah Legislature passed a bill during its 2024 general session establishing a merit-based pay pilot program. SB173 also limited the program to educators who teach core subjects, including math, science and language arts.

The Park City School District Interim Superintendent Caleb Fine asked Park City Education Association leaders if teachers wanted to participate in the pilot program. In a survey of teachers, however, 90% rejected merit-based pay.

“The reasoning was that a merit pay system would create an environment that is the opposite of a positive working environment,” Co-president of the education association Mary Morgan said during a Board of Education meeting. “It could create divisiveness, unhealthy competitiveness and lower morale.”

She said the program’s benefits are limited.

“Only 25% of the top-scoring teachers would be eligible for any merit pay,” Morgan said.

Teachers didn’t like that only some educators would be eligible for merit pay. Morgan said teachers instead wanted to work together as a unit and celebrate what every educator brings to the table.
Park City School District
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
