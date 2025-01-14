Park City School District not impacted by PowerSchool cyberattack

PowerSchool provides cloud-based software to K-12 schools across North America. Teachers, parents and students use the software to track student progress, including grades, attendance and schedules.

In a Newsweek report , PowerSchool confirmed that personal information including names, addresses and in a few cases, social security numbers and medical information, were stolen in a cyberattack on Dec. 28, 2024.

Six Utah districts were originally thought to have been breached, including Park City, Salt Lake City, Cache, Iron, Washington and Weber school districts.

However, PowerSchool later informed the Park City School District that its data was not impacted.

Through an internal investigation, the district's IT team found evidence someone attempted to access its servers. However, district security measures successfully blocked their attempts.

The district reports it is “continuing to monitor the situation closely and [is] proactively reviewing [its] security protocols” to ensure district data is protected .

Families can contact the district with questions and for more information.

Full district statement:

"Park City School District is aware of the data breach that occurred at PowerSchool over the winter break. We want to assure our community that PowerSchool has informed us that our district’s data was not impacted.

"Following this notification, our IT team conducted a thorough internal investigation. While there was evidence that the bad actor attempted to access our servers, the security measures implemented by our network team successfully blocked their attempts.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and are proactively reviewing our security protocols to ensure we maintain the highest level of protection for our district's data.

"Thank you for your continued trust in Park City School District."

