Community input sought on Park City High School’s cellphone policy

Incoming Park City High Principal Caleb Fine and Treasure

Mountain Junior High teachers will share their experiences with implementing electronically locking cellphone pouches this school year.

Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman will also discuss a new state law that will ban smartphones, smartwatches and other “emerging technology” during class. School districts will still have the authority to allow student use of smart devices during classroom hours, as long as they create policies to do so. The law takes effect July 1.

The district’s board of education adopted a no-cellphone policy last year, but has allowed each school to draft campus-specific policies.

Park City High School hasn’t had an official policy, but asked the student council to brainstorm a proposal. After surveying almost 600 students, the council recommended the policy require students to put devices in a hanging phone pouch holder

Community members and parents are invited to discuss a policy for high school students with teachers and school leadership.

The discussion is Tuesday night at Park City High School’s Lecture Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

