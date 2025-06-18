Park City School District sets $2.3M cap on Treasure Mountain Sports Complex project

Business Administrator Randy Upton said the funds were capped so the Treasure Mountain Sports Complex portion of the project can move forward without lengthy delays. The district is still committed to reducing the total cost.

JD Simmons, Senior Project Manager with consulting firm MOCA , said locals may see movement on parts of the project as soon as next week.

“They'll start seeing them fence that off and start to control that area, you know, so that nobody can get in there,” he said. “You'll see a lot of water probably going down too, to prevent dust and that kind of stuff.”

The overall athletics facilities plans will change two sides of the campus: Treasure Mountain on the east and Dozier field on the west.

The district is now reviewing contractor bids to start work on the east side facilities, called the Treasure Mountain Sports complex.

That includes demolishing the now-closed junior high and building two soccer fields and eight tennis courts in its place. Turf softball and baseball fields will go east of the Treasure lot.

MHTN Architects / Park City School District Conceptual design for the Treasure Mountain Sports Complex side of the Park City School District's athletics master plan.

On the Dozier side, the football field will get a revamp, with a new track as well as accessory buildings for concessions and locker rooms. A contractor has not yet been approved for this part of the project.

The field’s original design featured concessions and team rooms on the north side of the field. But, the team hit a roadblock last month when it was alerted to a decades-old ordinance that applies to Lucky John Drive, which borders the Dozier Field. It requires a 100-foot buffer between the field and Lucky John.

Scott Later with MHTN Architects said the new design had to split project items on the east and west side of the field.

“Part of the challenge of that, and opportunity, is that the western side has a significant grade — six to eight feet in some places — and it's about as far away as we can get from some of some of the plumbing infrastructure,” he said.

So, the team is looking at building the new facilities directly underneath the bleachers where possible, and creating a new concrete bleacher plaza area.

“We're approaching from moving east to west through a new entry portal that would house a number of functions, including team rooms for visitors, concessions areas, restroom facilities, potentially a flex space that could host different community events,” Later said.

The team is also working with Park City to ensure the project stays within the 28-foot height restriction.

The board unanimously approved the design changes Tuesday.

1 of 4 — PCSD athletics master plan Dozier Field new design 2.png New designs for the Dozier field side of the Park City School District's athletics master plan. MHTN Architects / Park City School District 2 of 4 — PCSD athletics master plan Dozier Field.png New designs for the Dozier field side of the Park City School District's athletics master plan. MHTN Architects / Park City School District 3 of 4 — PCSD athletics master plan Dozier Field new design.png New designs for the Dozier field side of the Park City School District's athletics master plan. MHTN Architects / Park City School District 4 of 4 — PCSD athletics master plan Dozier Field concessions.png New designs for the Dozier field side of the Park City School District's athletics master plan. MHTN Architects / Park City School District

As part of both sides of the athletics master plan, the district hired R&R Environmental in December to ensure the project stays compliant with environmental covenants and city codes. The same company removed contaminated soil piles behind Treasure Mountain in 2023 and 2024.

R&R is also the consultant for the demolition of Treasure. They are putting together a plan now to tear the school down in September.

