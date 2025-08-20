Park City School District continues work to improve early literacy

The district has been working to improve student literacy over the past few years. Its goal is to have 90% of third-grade students reach or exceed reading literacy benchmarks by June 2028.

To do that, the district implemented new reading programs for K-3 students last year: 95 Percent Group’s Tier 1, 2, & 3 and Wit and Wisdom .

Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Amy Jenkins said last year the district’s focus was on increasing first-grade literacy by 8%.

“That is how fast and accurately students can read,” she said. “At every grade level, they need to read a certain number of words per minute accurately and fluently. That means without stumbling or having to decode word by word.”

While the district fell short of its 8% benchmark, she said the results are still positive. Jenkins said the target was set based on the previous year’s reading program and starting a new program, especially over multiple grade levels, often leads to a dip in literacy levels.

Still, first graders had a 2% increase in reading comprehension scores, rising from 61% to 63%.

“Our teachers were learning new tools, new materials, things like that. So instead of having an implementation dip, I feel like a 2% baby is pretty positive,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the district is continuing to provide coaching to teachers to help facilitate the transition.

Early Learning Specialist Katie McGinn agreed the new program is working for students and more improvement is expected this year.

McGinn said Park City is also already ahead of state literacy goals.

The Utah State Board of Education recently set a goal to have 70% of third graders reading on grade level by 2027. During the 2023-2024 school year, 81% of Park City third graders reached or exceeded reading standards.

During the 2024-2025 school year, the number rose to 86% of third graders meeting or exceeding reading standards, just shy of the district's 90% goal.