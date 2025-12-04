Winter storm brings fresh powder to Wasatch Back as resorts open

Snow and freezing temperatures are what locals can expect through the weekend, according to ABC4 Meteorologist Cedric Haynes.

The heaviest snow is likely Friday evening into Saturday morning.

“We'll see off and on chances of snow for Park City throughout the day with some heavier snow arriving Friday night into early Saturday morning,” he said. “The Heber Valley will see that snow during your Friday morning slowly, potentially mixing with some rain by the time we get towards your Friday afternoon.”

The National Weather Service said the storm could drop snow across the Wasatch Back through early Sunday.

The weather service forecasts a couple of inches to half a foot for elevations below 5,500 feet. Higher elevations could see 6 inches to a foot or more of snow by Sunday.

In the Cottonwood canyons, 1 to 2 feet is possible while the Uintas could get 8 inches to a foot.

Haynes urges drivers to plan ahead for winter road conditions and traffic delays as Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort open Friday.

“A lot of folks heading up into the Wasatch Back with some opening ski dates coming up for us this weekend, yeah, be aware it's going to be a significant travel impact as we go throughout this weekend,” he said.

Haynes said the storm moves out Sunday, drying out Monday.