Community gets first look at completed Park City High School expansion
Park City High School has just cut the ribbon on its latest phase of construction. The new wing provides expanded options for students.
Jorge Casarrubias was one of about 70 staff and community members who got a first look at the completed Park City High School expansion Friday.
He’s a former student who wanted to check out the new wings with his family.
“I graduated back in 2015, and so I saw this on Facebook and I was very curious to check it out,” Casarrubias said. “I wish I was back in high school now, just to experience all this.”
Park City High opened its career and technical education wing in fall 2024 and most recently unveiled the connecting wing to the CTE area.
Now fully integrated with the school, its offerings have continued to expand including in aviation, culinary and nursing disciplines.
The new wing features large glass sliding doors in every classroom, whiteboard tables, gathering places in the hallways and gender neutral restrooms.
The new classrooms come with mountain views, especially those on the third floor.
Parent Allison Zarkos is on the Park City Education Foundation’s Board of Directors, which helped fund the expansion.
“It's almost like a college,” she said. “I'm just super excited about all the opportunities that the kids have, whether they want to go into construction or culinary arts, there's something for everybody.”
The latest phase of construction at the high school is complete and more is on the horizon.
The Park City School District plans to revamp the Dozier football field with a new track next year. Accessory buildings for concessions and locker rooms will also be added.