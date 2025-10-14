Community gets first look at completed Park City High School expansion

Jorge Casarrubias was one of about 70 staff and community members who got a first look at the completed Park City High School expansion Friday.

He’s a former student who wanted to check out the new wings with his family.

“I graduated back in 2015, and so I saw this on Facebook and I was very curious to check it out,” Casarrubias said. “I wish I was back in high school now, just to experience all this.”

Park City High opened its career and technical education wing in fall 2024 and most recently unveiled the connecting wing to the CTE area.

Now fully integrated with the school, its offerings have continued to expand including in aviation, culinary and nursing disciplines.

The new wing features large glass sliding doors in every classroom, whiteboard tables, gathering places in the hallways and gender neutral restrooms.

The new classrooms come with mountain views, especially those on the third floor.

1 of 3 — PCHS culinary classroom.JPG The culinary classroom at Park City High School on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Kristine Weller / KPCW 2 of 3 — PCHS the mine library.JPG Park City High School's new library and media services area — called "The Mine" — on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Kristine Weller / KPCW 3 of 3 — PCHS gender neutral restroom.JPG New gender neutral restrooms at Park City High School on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Kristine Weller / KPCW

Parent Allison Zarkos is on the Park City Education Foundation’s Board of Directors, which helped fund the expansion.

“It's almost like a college,” she said. “I'm just super excited about all the opportunities that the kids have, whether they want to go into construction or culinary arts, there's something for everybody.”

The latest phase of construction at the high school is complete and more is on the horizon.