Park City High School opens new career and technical education wing

The new three-story building on the backside of Park City High School has spaces where students can cook, jump in a flight simulator, practice medical care and so much more.

It has several unique features, including gender-neutral restrooms, stadium seating in classrooms and spectacular views of Park City Mountain thanks to an abundance of large windows.

1 of 6 — IMG_6547.jpg Flight simulator Parker Malatesta 2 of 6 — IMG_6542.jpg Construction education area Parker Malatesta 3 of 6 — IMG_6544.jpg Home education classroom Parker Malatesta 4 of 6 — IMG_6546.jpg Gender-neutral restrooms Parker Malatesta 5 of 6 — IMG_6548.jpg Stadium seating Parker Malatesta 6 of 6 — IMG_6555.jpg Health sciences room Parker Malatesta

Construction of the new wing was paid for by a school bond passed by the Park City community in 2021. The Park City Education Foundation also funded efforts to add equipment in classrooms.

Park City School District Interim Superintendent Caleb Fine spoke highly of the new facility at a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.

“I’m excited to see how students will thrive here with hands-on learning experiences that prepare them to be the leaders and innovators of tomorrow,” Fine said. “Thank you to everyone involved - our educators, administrators, architects, builders and of course our entire Park City community. Together, we built something extraordinary.”

The new career and technical education building will be the home of the PC CAPS program, where students do real-world projects for a variety of clients.

Park City is one of six school districts in Utah that offer the program.

The CTE wing is the first of several district projects, including the new preschool and community centers at McPolin and Jeremy Ranch elementaries, meant to enhance future students' educational opportunities.