Former Park City School District student’s father sues for alleged abuse by a teacher

Bryan Knepper has brought a lawsuit against the Park City School District alleging intentional emotional distress, negligence and educational negligence.

According to the complaint, Knepper’s child was “subjected to ongoing trauma and abuse” by a Trailside Elementary teacher between 2023 and 2025. No details of the alleged trauma and abuse were included in court documents.

Park City School District told KPCW it is aware of the lawsuit, but can’t comment on pending litigation.

Knepper, who’s representing himself in the lawsuit, claims he expressed his concerns about the teacher’s conduct to school leaders. However, he says the district failed to take adequate steps to protect his daughter.

The 3rd District Court lawsuit claims that because of the district’s inaction, Knepper’s child was “forced to withdraw from the district and enroll at Waterford School in Sandy, Utah.” The private school came with tuition and other related costs.

Knepper also contends his daughter had to repeat the fifth grade due to trauma she experienced at Trailside.

Filed Nov. 25, the lawsuit is asking for a jury trial and damages of almost $30,000 for tuition and related educational expenses, and over $300,000 for emotional distress and loss of educational opportunity.

Knepper also filed a separate lawsuit against the Trailside teacher including the same allegations and demands.

As of Dec. 5, no hearings have been scheduled in either case.

