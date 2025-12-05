© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Park City School District student’s father sues for alleged abuse by a teacher

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published December 5, 2025 at 3:04 PM MST
Trailside Elementary's new mascot is an elk, a nod to the animals who often graze on campus grounds. The new design is pictured.
Varsity Brands
/
Park City School District
Trailside Elementary's logo.

The parent of a former Trailside Elementary student is suing Park City School District over alleged trauma and abuse by a teacher.

Bryan Knepper has brought a lawsuit against the Park City School District alleging intentional emotional distress, negligence and educational negligence.

According to the complaint, Knepper’s child was “subjected to ongoing trauma and abuse” by a Trailside Elementary teacher between 2023 and 2025. No details of the alleged trauma and abuse were included in court documents.

Park City School District told KPCW it is aware of the lawsuit, but can’t comment on pending litigation.

Knepper, who’s representing himself in the lawsuit, claims he expressed his concerns about the teacher’s conduct to school leaders. However, he says the district failed to take adequate steps to protect his daughter.

The 3rd District Court lawsuit claims that because of the district’s inaction, Knepper’s child was “forced to withdraw from the district and enroll at Waterford School in Sandy, Utah.” The private school came with tuition and other related costs.

Knepper also contends his daughter had to repeat the fifth grade due to trauma she experienced at Trailside.

Filed Nov. 25, the lawsuit is asking for a jury trial and damages of almost $30,000 for tuition and related educational expenses, and over $300,000 for emotional distress and loss of educational opportunity.

Knepper also filed a separate lawsuit against the Trailside teacher including the same allegations and demands.

As of Dec. 5, no hearings have been scheduled in either case.
Park City School District
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller