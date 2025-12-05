Park City to open applications for vacant council seat

Dickey, who holds one of five council seats, was selected by voters as the city’s next mayor in November. He’s expected to formally resign after the council’s Dec. 18 meeting.

Utah law gives the council 30 days to appoint a qualified resident to fill Dickey’s seat until his term expires in January 2028.

The city must also provide at least 14 days of public notice before the council conducts interviews with candidates during an open public meeting.

Applications are expected to open by Dec. 23 and will be accepted through Jan. 5.

Eligible applicants must be registered Park City voters, have a primary residence within city limits and lived in town for at least one year prior to their appointment.