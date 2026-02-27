Nearly 200 submit Park City School District open enrollment applications

In November 2025, Park City School District opened all of its schools to out-of-boundary students . Almost 190 students applied to join the district by the time applications closed in early February.

The Board of Education unanimously approved the open enrollment applications at a meeting Tuesday. However, Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman said the exact number of students who will be accepted has not been decided.

“We'll go through our own process of reviewing those applications and determining if there's room and where that room is for those students,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday .

The district wants to keep the same class sizes, with 20 students per teacher for Kindergarten, 23 students per teacher for first through fifth grade and 25 students per teacher for sixth through 12th grade.

Kindergarten received over 50 out-of-boundary student applications, the highest number of any grade level. But with many Kindergarten classes already projected to be full, Huntsman said the district may have to hire another Kindergarten teacher to keep class sizes the same.

Still, Huntsman said the district is excited by the turnout.

“It's been several years since we've opened our boundaries, so we weren't quite sure what to expect,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday. “We're thrilled because that means we get to keep more of our local dollars here in Park City.”

Board President Meredith Reed said more families may be interested in the district because of its early literacy programs; Park City third graders have the best literacy rates in the state .

“It just demonstrates that parents in our community really value early childhood education and the lasting impact that that positive education can have in their learning,” she said.

Huntsman said another reason could be proximity.

“Silver Creek Village, which is across the highway near Home Depot, is actually boundaried to South Summit [School District], but we have parents who work in Park City, or perhaps they live in Heber or Kamas and they go to Salt Lake, and Park City is on their way,” Huntsman said.

Parents will be notified by March 31 if their child has been accepted.

