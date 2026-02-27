Wasatch County Library celebrates America’s 250th year with speaker series

The six-part community lecture program will focus on Wasatch County history with three speakers in the spring and three in the fall.

All events are free and open to the public.

Speakers include local leaders and area history experts. Spring speakers are Jim Judd, principal of Timpanogos Middle School, historical tour guide Michael O’Maley and settler historians John Besendorfer and Alice Hicken.

The first lecture is March 18 at 6 p.m. at the Wasatch County Library in Heber. Fall lectures and speakers will be announced at a later date.