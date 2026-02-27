‘The Incomer,’ ‘Shitheads’ latest 2026 Sundance films acquired in distribution deals

Sumerian Pictures, a small record-label-turned-film-distributor, has bought its second festival film after picking up Sundance award-winner “Josephine” just over a week ago.

The company’s second acquisition is “The Incomer,” which won Sundance’s NEXT Innovator Award.

IndieWire reports the movie follows two siblings on the Isles of Northern Scotland who hunt birds for survival and protect their home from mythical “incomers,” only to later be forced to relocate.

On the same day, the Independent Film Company bought the North American rights to Macon Blair’s premiere, “The Shitheads,” featuring Dave Franco and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Blair’s third feature as a director follows two unqualified screw-ups who are hired to bring a rich teen to rehab.

IFC is planning a theatrical release this summer.

Of the more than 90 films and episodic series that premiered at Utah’s final Sundance Film Festival, 14 have been picked up after the event. Eleven entered the festival with distribution deals.