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Park City School District receives stop work order on track and field facilities

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published August 13, 2026 at 4:15 PM MDT
Park City School District received a stop work order from Park City Municipal Aug. 13, 2026.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Park City School District received a stop work order from Park City Municipal Aug. 13, 2026.

The Park City School District has been ordered to stop work on part of the Treasure Mountain Sports Complex. The district and city are now working together to restart construction.

The Park City School District received a stop work order Thursday, Aug. 13, to halt construction on the North 40 property.

The district told KPCW in a statement that it was doing preparatory work to install shot put, javelin and discus facilities. The track and field events were previously by the Dozier Football Field. But that field was reoriented to accommodate a building with concessions, a press room and locker rooms.

With no space for the track and field events, the district said it pivoted and plans to host the sports at the Treasure Mountain Sports Complex next to McPolin Elementary.

Park City School District received a stop work order from Park City Municipal Aug. 13, 2026.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Park City School District received a stop work order from Park City Municipal Aug. 13, 2026.

The district said the proposed layout does not feature permanent structures — just concrete throw circles and removable netting.

Park City told KPCW its code compliance and planning teams reviewed the activity after a resident complaint. The teams determined additional review is needed to determine whether the work is allowed under the district’s conditional use permit.

The city and district are now working together to decide if updates to the permit are needed before construction continues.

The stop work order applies only to the North 40 field area. Other approved construction on the site can continue.
Park City School District
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller