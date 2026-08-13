Independence locals ask to dissolve their Wasatch County town

About a third of the town’s 75 registered voters submitted a petition to disincorporate to the Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor’s Office in late July.

The move came as a surprise to town administrator Jodi Hoffman, who’s been at the helm since Independence was established in 2008.

The disincorporation petition doesn’t explain why the 23 residents who signed no longer want to be a town. Hoffman said their concerns may include growth pressures around the Heber Valley.

Once the clerk’s office verified the signatures, it submitted the petition to 4th District Judge Jennifer Mabey for review. She must determine whether the disincorporation measure can go to a vote.

In a written order Tuesday, Aug. 11, Mabey said she didn’t yet have enough information to act on the petition.

Residents now have 30 days to share additional paperwork with the court to show they meet state requirements. Only then will Mabey decide whether disincorporation can be put on the ballot.

If it can, the court will set a date for the election within 60 to 90 days. If a majority of voters support disincorporation, Independence would then dissolve.

The town council will meet at the Wasatch County Senior Center at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 to discuss the disincorporation petition. Hoffman invites any interested residents to attend.

Independence includes mostly undeveloped land along U.S. 40. The Wasatch County town stretches from just southeast of Heber to Daniels Summit.