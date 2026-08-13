Heber Leadership Academy applications due Monday

Residents who want to join the Heber Leadership Academy’s next class have until Monday to apply.

The 9-month class helps locals expand their networks and become more involved in their community.

Local leaders and key decision makers help the class develop the skills and resources needed to shape the future of their own businesses, organizations and community.

In October, KPCW will cohost a political forum with the class before the November election.

Leadership applications close Aug. 17 and the class begins at the end of the month.