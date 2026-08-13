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THURSDAY: Rocky Canyon Fire updates, evacuations

Heber Leadership Academy applications due Monday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 13, 2026 at 4:10 PM MDT
A recent mural at the intersection of Heber City Main Street and 100 North was designed to resemble a postcard, according to one of its planners. The artist is John Moore.
Heber Valley Chamber
A recent mural at the intersection of Heber City Main Street and 100 North was designed to resemble a postcard, according to one of its planners. The artist is John Moore.

The 9-month class helps locals expand their networks and learn more about their community.

Residents who want to join the Heber Leadership Academy’s next class have until Monday to apply.

The 9-month class helps locals expand their networks and become more involved in their community.

Local leaders and key decision makers help the class develop the skills and resources needed to shape the future of their own businesses, organizations and community.

In October, KPCW will cohost a political forum with the class before the November election.

Leadership applications close Aug. 17 and the class begins at the end of the month.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver