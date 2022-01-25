Park City Planning Commission to review residential pickleball courts Wednesday

Wednesday’s planning commission meeting starts at 5:30 with a staff report on forthcoming amendments to Park City’s land management code as it pertains to pickleball.

According to the report, the number of pickleball players has grown by over 21% nationwide since 2019 - to 4.2 million. The proposed amendments stem from an increased interest in building pickleball courts at private residences, and an increase in pickleball-related noise complaints.

Potential changes include requiring public hearings for new courts, establishing a minimum lot size for a court and minimum setback requirements from adjacent lots, requiring noise-reducing fences, and requiring approval from homeowners associations.

City staff says the language is currently being worked on and the changes will be presented to the planning commission for review on February 23rd. A possible recommendation by the planning commission to the city council could come as early as March 3rd.

The city is also encouraging residents to take a pickleball survey at engageparkcity.org, which is open through February 16th.

Additionally, two residential pickleball courts in Park Meadows are seeking conditional use permits later on Wednesday’s agenda. One is on Venus Court and the other is on Equestrian Court.

A letter was circulated earlier this month to residents in the Park Meadows area detailing construction complaints like noise and inadequate notice to neighbors at the Venus Court project. The letter asks interested residents to join Wednesday's meeting and provide public comment.

Wednesday’s meeting will take place virtually. Details on how to participate and the full agenda can be found here.