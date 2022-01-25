© 2022 KPCW

Park City Planning Commission to review residential pickleball courts Wednesday

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published January 25, 2022 at 12:36 PM MST
Mike Coats (left) and Rosemarie Pietromonaco return the ball to Beverly Miller and Diane Reynolds in a practice match of pickleball.
KPCW
/
Pickleball is booming in popularity nationwide.

Pickleball is becoming more and more popular in Park City. That rise is also causing tensions in some neighborhoods.

Wednesday’s planning commission meeting starts at 5:30 with a staff report on forthcoming amendments to Park City’s land management code as it pertains to pickleball.

According to the report, the number of pickleball players has grown by over 21% nationwide since 2019 - to 4.2 million. The proposed amendments stem from an increased interest in building pickleball courts at private residences, and an increase in pickleball-related noise complaints.

Potential changes include requiring public hearings for new courts, establishing a minimum lot size for a court and minimum setback requirements from adjacent lots, requiring noise-reducing fences, and requiring approval from homeowners associations.

City staff says the language is currently being worked on and the changes will be presented to the planning commission for review on February 23rd. A possible recommendation by the planning commission to the city council could come as early as March 3rd.

The city is also encouraging residents to take a pickleball survey at engageparkcity.org, which is open through February 16th.

Additionally, two residential pickleball courts in Park Meadows are seeking conditional use permits later on Wednesday’s agenda. One is on Venus Court and the other is on Equestrian Court.

A letter was circulated earlier this month to residents in the Park Meadows area detailing construction complaints like noise and inadequate notice to neighbors at the Venus Court project. The letter asks interested residents to join Wednesday's meeting and provide public comment.

Wednesday’s meeting will take place virtually. Details on how to participate and the full agenda can be found here.

Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
