People have until March 3rd to retrieve their unclaimed property from Park City Police

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published February 5, 2022 at 12:49 PM MST
PCPD police station
Park City Police Department (Facebook)
/

The Park City Police will soon be disposing of all of its unclaimed property. People have until March 3rd to submit a claim.

Have you ever lost anything in Park City? If so, there’s a chance it was turned into the Park City Police Department.

The department’s property and evidence section manages an extensive lost and found program. A few times a year, a general description of items from the lost and found inventory are put out to the public in hopes of reuniting lost items with their rightful owners. Unfortunately, unclaimed items are destroyed.

This batch of items includes bicycles, firearms, cell phones, jewelry, IDs, wallets, purses, backpacks, headphones, keys, knives, suitcases, and miscellaneous electronics.

Anyone with claims to lost property are asked to contact the police department’s evidence technician at 435-615-5521 before March 3rd.

