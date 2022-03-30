Park City Mountain Resort closes Peak 5 lift and backcountry gate for the season

As the ski season comes to a close, lift operations at local resorts will begin to shut down. Although Park City Mountain Resort isn’t scheduled to close for the season until April 17th, some of its lifts are already done for the winter due to melting snow.

Recent closures at PCMR include the Peak 5 chairlift, which also offered skiers and riders access to the backcountry via a gate at the top of the lift.

PCMR Communications Manager Emily McDonald told KPCW that the backcountry gate is also closed for the season, but will reopen next season when conditions allow it.

The resort's popular Ninety-Nine 90 backcountry gate was temporarily closed in February of 2021 after two people were killed in avalanches in terrain accessed through the gate that January. PCMR permanently closed the Ninety-Nine 90 gate later in August, but offered backcountry access through the Peak 5 gate.

Skiers and riders could still access the same terrain through the Peak 5 gate, but had to hike to get to it. The resort said it hoped the hike would discourage less prepared people from venturing out into the backcountry.

Deer Valley is also scheduled to close for the season on April 17th and told KPCW earlier in March that it will be scaling back spring operations based on visitation and staffing levels.