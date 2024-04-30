Park City area e-bike survey finds locals want more regulations

Park City Municipal and the Snyderville Basin Recreation District ran a month-long survey to consolidate rules and regulations for e-bikes. More than 1,000 people shared their input.

The survey found that while most locals agree e-bike riders pose increased safety risks, they don’t think e-bikes should be limited to roadways or bike lanes. Instead, over 70% of respondents supported pathway speed limits. 56% of residents surveyed in the Basin Recreation District and 68% of Park City residents supported a speed limit between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Many respondents were concerned e-bikes cause overcrowding and other safety issues. About half of respondents reported they are more cautious on trails because of e-bikes. However, there was a general acceptance and support for e-bike use.

However, there was less support for e-mountain bikes. About a third of respondents said they felt less safe on trails with e-mountain bikes. Over 60% of respondents supported Park City’s ban on e-mountain bikes with exemptions for people with disabilities or those 65 and older.

