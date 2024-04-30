© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City area e-bike survey finds locals want more regulations

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published April 30, 2024 at 4:40 PM MDT
Sheriff's deputies have said they move the so-called bait bikes to different locations based on theft trends.
thesweetsheep - stock.adobe.com
/
620233753
Sheriff's deputies have said they move the so-called bait bikes to different locations based on theft trends.

The joint Park City - Snyderville Basin e-bike survey results are out and show locals strongly support speed limits.

Park City Municipal and the Snyderville Basin Recreation District ran a month-long survey to consolidate rules and regulations for e-bikes. More than 1,000 people shared their input.

The survey found that while most locals agree e-bike riders pose increased safety risks, they don’t think e-bikes should be limited to roadways or bike lanes. Instead, over 70% of respondents supported pathway speed limits. 56% of residents surveyed in the Basin Recreation District and 68% of Park City residents supported a speed limit between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Many respondents were concerned e-bikes cause overcrowding and other safety issues. About half of respondents reported they are more cautious on trails because of e-bikes. However, there was a general acceptance and support for e-bike use.

However, there was less support for e-mountain bikes. About a third of respondents said they felt less safe on trails with e-mountain bikes. Over 60% of respondents supported Park City’s ban on e-mountain bikes with exemptions for people with disabilities or those 65 and older.

Tune in for KPCW’s Local News Hours Wednesday at 8 a.m. to hear what Park City Manager Matt Dias has to say about the results and potential changes to e-bike rules.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller