Wasatch County selects architect for new government building

Wasatch County manager Dustin Grabau said it has been cramped at the county administration building for a while now.

“The county has just experienced such rapid growth over the last few decades that many of our facilities are inadequate for our current staffing needs,” he said. “It’s often been the case that we’ve had to hold off on hiring positions because we don’t have physical locations to place them.”

He said the county has squeezed employees into closets and meeting rooms to make do. But now, the process of building a new facility is picking up speed.

At its meeting Wednesday, May 1, the county council plans to vote on Salt Lake City-based EDA Architects to design the building.

“From there, [we’ll] revisit some of the needs assessment that we completed last year and then start the process of designing the new facility and bringing on a general contractor,” Grabau said. “So the hope is that as soon as next year, we would be able to begin construction of that new administration building.”

The county’s goal is to complete construction by the end of 2026.

Last year, when the project was first proposed, the county estimated it would cost around $30 million. That number could change once the building design is finalized.

The new site is on the corner of state Route 113 and Southfield Road, near the baseball diamonds at Southfield Park. Grabau said he hopes the spot will help centralize staff and make it easier for residents to access government services.

The Wasatch County Council meeting begins at 4 p.m.; the agenda and a link to attend virtually are available online.