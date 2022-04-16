Park City offers free trees to homeowners

The project’s goal is to encourage strategic tree planting to help the city achieve its goal of net-zero carbon by 2030.

Available now, residents can reserve their trees at the city’s Planting Park City website. Participants can reserve up to two trees and plant them in the most strategic areas in their yard using an online tool provided by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Tree species include Amur Maple, Bur Oak, Narrowleaf Cottonwood, and Spring Snow Crabapple. Trees will be distributed in five-gallon buckets and will be available for pickup on June 9 and June 12 at Quinn’s Junction.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel says “planting drought tolerant trees is a climate action that everyone can take.”

Federal data suggests that carefully positioned trees can reduce a household’s energy consumption for heating and cooling by up to 25 percent. Computer models devised by the U.S. Department of Energy predict that proper placement of only three trees can save an average household between $100 and $250 in energy costs annually.

For more on the Planting Park City Website, click here.