Park City skier clinches spot for 2026 Olympics

The 21-year-old skier booked his ticket to the Olympics after back-to-back big air wins this season.

He is the fourth Utah athlete to be named to Team USA.

Aerialist Quinn Dehlinger and mogulist Jaelin Kauf will compete at the Games in Milano Cortina in February. The two freestyle skiers will also visit Park City in January for the Deer Valley World Cup.

Both qualified for the Games before the 2025-2026 season even began after earning gold in dual moguls and mixed team aerials at the 2025 World Championships.

Another Parkite, Alex Hall, also clinched his spot before the season began after earning bronze at the 2025 Slopestyle World Championships.

More athletes will be announced ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics beginning Feb. 6 in Italy.