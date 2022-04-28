Park City Community Foundation announces new president and CEO

The Community Foundation has been searching for a new CEO since Katie Wright retired from the job in the spring of 2021.

The Community Foundation says Zarrow brings over 20 years of public, private, and nonprofit expertise to the organization, including leadership roles committed to advancing equity in education.

Community Foundation board chair Kristi Cumming said the organization is thrilled to have hired Zarrow and believes he is the “perfect fit” to guide the organization.

Zarrow joins the Community Foundation after eight years as CEO of Philadelphia-based Children’s Literacy Initiative (CLI), which is a national nonprofit providing urban school districts with early literacy coaching and support.

Zarrow added that he is “thrilled for what lies ahead” and looks forward to making the Park City area his home.

