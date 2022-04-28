© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Park City Community Foundation announces new president and CEO

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published April 28, 2022 at 12:47 PM MDT
Joel Zarrow-President and CEO Park City Community Foundation.jpg
Park City Community Foundation
/
Joel Zarrow - Park City Community Foundation CEO

After a year of searching, Joel Zarrow will take over the leadership of the Park City Community Foundation.

The Community Foundation has been searching for a new CEO since Katie Wright retired from the job in the spring of 2021.

The Community Foundation says Zarrow brings over 20 years of public, private, and nonprofit expertise to the organization, including leadership roles committed to advancing equity in education.

Community Foundation board chair Kristi Cumming said the organization is thrilled to have hired Zarrow and believes he is the “perfect fit” to guide the organization.

Zarrow joins the Community Foundation after eight years as CEO of Philadelphia-based Children’s Literacy Initiative (CLI), which is a national nonprofit providing urban school districts with early literacy coaching and support.

Zarrow added that he is “thrilled for what lies ahead” and looks forward to making the Park City area his home.

Park City
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins