National Ability Center mountain headquarters could break ground in June

The National Ability Center has been operating out of a double-wide trailer at the base of Park City Mountain Resort for nearly 25 years and has long held the goal of building a permanent home there.

The NAC first approached the city with plans for a center in 2016 after Park City Mountain Resort was bought by Vail Resorts, but the proposal was shelved until earlier this year when the planning commission held its first work session on the project.

The proposal is for a 9,000 square-foot building at the resort base complete with two stories and ample accessibility for NAC participants.

The planning commission forwarded a positive recommendation to the city council in April and the council will be considering final approval of the project, called the McGrath Family Mountain Center, next week.

NAC Development Director Carey Cusimano said if the project is approved, the center is more than ready to move into a new home.

“We have been bursting at the seams in that property for a long, long time," she said. "This will expand our offerings to our many participants in a 9,000-square-foot building that is accessible with a pick-up-drop-off area right there near the First Time lift and bathrooms and locker rooms and accessible spaces for our participants to gear up for our programs. It’s been well-needed for a long time and we are so excited to launch this project. Hopefully in a month from now we’ll be in the ground.”

Cusimano said if the project gets the go-ahead, groundbreaking could be in early June with a targeted opening for the start of the 2023-24 ski season.

The NAC will have to raise $2 million to cover the cost of construction. The NAC was also awarded $500,000 in state money for the project earlier this year.

Next week’s city council meeting is on Thursday, May 26th. The regular meeting starts at 6pm.