Wasatch Trails Foundation plans summer projects, $700K pump track grand opening

The foundation usually spends April planning projects but Executive Director Mia Yue said crews are heading into the field early this year.

“We're just a little bit behind,” Yue said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” March 30. “We thought that we would have another month to do a lot of planning, and as it started to get warmer and warmer, we were like, ‘Oh no, we need to start planning now.’ So, the crew is starting this week, which we're really excited about. It'll be the earliest that they've ever started. This will be their third season that we have our full-time seasonal trail crew thanks to the Wasatch TAP tax.”

FULL INTERIVEW: Wasatch Trails Foundation Executive Director Mia Yue Listen • 12:08

Yue says the foundation budget ultimately determines how much work can be completed each summer. With roughly 175 miles of trail already in the system, every new mile adds to the ongoing maintenance.

“We're trying to be very strategic as we grow and look at the specific types of trails that are needed, including equestrian and hike trails and advanced downhill mountain bike trails, and we have a lot of green and blue trails,” Yue said. “So, we're looking at, instead of just building as many trails as the community asks for, we're looking at the strategic planning process and really focusing on specific projects that are meaningful to the community.”

Among the highlights this year is the long-awaited Wowza trail which connects the Bonanza Loop trail to the WOW trail. The foundation is also preparing to open an all-wheels asphalt pump track at Southfield Park with the grand opening May 29.

“This has a $700,000 price tag for this asphalt pump track, and it's really for everyone. It's for all wheels, all ages, all ability levels. We're really excited to be able to have a have a big party and show it off to the community on the 29th.”

The Wasatch Trails Foundation will also host a fundraiser Saturday night at Firewood restaurant on Park City’s Main Street. Four food stations will highlight a different trails project underway. Yue said the event offers a chance for locals to learn more and ask questions.

Click here for tickets or more information.