Summit County Sheriff issues alert after local pot found laced with Fentanyl

The warning came Friday afternoon following a Snyderville Basin man alerting Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies that he had an adverse health reaction after smoking marijuana. The man told investigators he purchased the marijuana locally. After testing the marijuana, deputies believe it to be laced with the deadly drug Fentanyl. Deputies have alerted federal law enforcement partners.

The Basin man has been cooperating with investigators and is not facing penalties at this time. Investigators were able to determine the distribution source of the potentially deadly marijuana. Subsequently, Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 25-year-old Silver Summit resident on drug possession and distribution charges.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is highly potent in micro amounts; therefore, it can be lethal if ingested. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office implores Summit County residents to not purchase and ingest illegal street drugs. It also asks parents to talk to their children about the dangers of using illegal street drugs.