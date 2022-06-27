Ditch the gas guzzlers - car-free Sundays are back

Park City’s historic old town will become a pedestrian paradise most Sundays throughout this summer; no cars will be permitted from lower Main Street to the intersection of Hillside Avenue. Swede Alley will remain open, allowing access to neighborhoods and parking.

The car-free Sunday schedule coincides with the Park Silly Market summer schedule. Car-free means people coming to Main Street must arrive by other means, such as transit, walking, or cycling, or they’ll pay to park.

Car-free Sundays run through September 25, with the exceptions of August 7, 14, and 21.

For Silly Sunday and car-free days, parking in all the usual old town paid parking lots will be $7 per hour, with a maximum of $30 until 4 p.m. Free parking in China Bridge is available from 4 to 6 p.m. Normal rates kick in at 6 with no first hour free.

Other special event parking days include July 4, which will charge a flat fee of $30 until 1 p.m. to park. After 1, normal rates will be back in effect.

For the Kimball Art Festival, which runs from August 5 to 7, parking will cost $7 per hour or $30 maximum for each day’s events. The standard parking rate is $3 per hour outside the designated event times.

Park City has nine paid lots in the Old Town district.

Listen to KPCW’s Local News Hour on Thursday for more specifics about Park City Fourth of July festivities and the city’s upcoming special events.