Wildfire mitigation work to close trails on Treasure Hill

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published August 3, 2022 at 3:09 PM MDT
pcmc8322.jpeg
Park City Municipal Corporation
/
The work area is shaded in blue.

The work starts Thursday, August 4 and will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. except for Sundays.

Starting Thursday, crews will begin a fuels reduction program on Park City's Treasure Hill open space.

Rolling trail closures will impact hikers and bikers. The work is scheduled Monday-Saturday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Trails will reopen at 4 p.m. each day.

The work is expected to conclude by August 29th.

"Please abide by all trail closure signage – crews will be using chainsaws and felling trees which may pose hazards to the public," Park City Municipal said in a statement.

Updated closure information is available at mountaintrails.org.

Learn more about wildfire mitigation work in Park City.

Park City
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta