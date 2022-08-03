Wildfire mitigation work to close trails on Treasure Hill

Starting Thursday, crews will begin a fuels reduction program on Park City's Treasure Hill open space.

Rolling trail closures will impact hikers and bikers. The work is scheduled Monday-Saturday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Trails will reopen at 4 p.m. each day.

The work is expected to conclude by August 29th.

"Please abide by all trail closure signage – crews will be using chainsaws and felling trees which may pose hazards to the public," Park City Municipal said in a statement.

Updated closure information is available at mountaintrails.org.

Learn more about wildfire mitigation work in Park City.

