Rain or shine, Kimball Arts Festival will go on

The 53rd annual Kimball Arts Festival opens for the free locals night at 5 p.m. on Friday. Organizers, vendors, and artists are ready to handle rain, flooding, lightning, and wind.

Meteorologist Nate Larson with the ABC Forecast Center said the weekend wouldn't be a washout. He predicted showers on Friday and Saturday, with clearing on Sunday.

"In The Park City area, we will see increasing moisture,” Larson said. “So, another surge of moisture is expected to move up, some monsoon flow. And then we see moisture continue overnight with periods of rain and thunderstorms Friday and even into the weekend, kind of an active pattern setting up as southwest flow will stay in place."

Daytime temperatures on Friday are forecast for the high 70s. Saturday temperatures are expected to be in the high 60s with rain showers moving out of the area on Saturday night. Clearing is expected by Sunday with temperatures in the 70s.

Arts Festival Director Hillary Gilson said anyone in the business of organizing or participating in large outdoor events knows what to expect.

She said the monsoonal rain patterns headed toward the event aren’t something to worry about.

"If there is moisture that comes in, it's something that will pass quickly,” Gilson said. “But the festival is rain or shine. So that does include all of our artists. It also includes our concession areas, the stages. Of course, safety is our top priority. So, if there is anything that is putting any of our performers or artists or food vendors in danger, let's say you know, super high winds, chance of flooding or a lightning storm, then we do reserve the right to close down the festival."

Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, and all locals and second homeowners must register online beforehand and bring proof of residency to get in free. Non-locals can come Friday night too but will need to buy tickets for $10.00. Rain jackets are advised.

