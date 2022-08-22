Park City Mountain sets November 18 opening date

Park City Mountain announced Monday that the resort is scheduled to open for winter operations on Friday, November 18.

The resort delayed its November 19 opening day last season due to a lack of snow. The Canyons Village side eventually opened on November 28 and Mountain Village on December 1.

PCMR said that it will be limiting daily lift ticket sales throughout the season for the first time. Last season it was only implemented during peak holiday periods. If tickets are sold out online, guests will not be able to purchase them at ticket windows.

Utah experienced a record-setting 5.8 million skier visits last winter.

Park City saw record levels of occupancy over the Christmas and New Years holiday and experienced persistent traffic issues throughout much of last winter due to ski resort traffic.

Many complained to the city council about diminished experiences on- mountain due to crowds, reduced available terrain, and insufficient staffing levels.

During its most recent financial report, Park City Mountain-owner Vail Resorts reported a roughly 10% increase in pass sales for the upcoming season.

New this season, reservations will be required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King parking lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Reservations cost $25; however, they will be free for carpools with four or more people. Also after 1:00 p.m., all parking will be free and reservations won’t be required.

The paid reservation system is set to run from December 12 through April 2.

Early and late season parking will be free, but reservations will still be required.

The resort will be hosting an informational session on its new parking system at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 22 at the Legacy Lodge.