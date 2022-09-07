Business administrator resigns after over a decade with Park City School District

Todd Hauber joined the Park City School District as the business administrator more than 10 years ago. His last day with Park City will be October 15, after which he’ll take on that role for the 67,000-student Granite School District.

Hauber will oversee a $984 million budget in his new role. Park City's budget is about $90 million.

Hauber said he is excited to join such a large, complex school district. Granite encompasses nine high schools, 15 junior high schools, 62 elementary schools, and several specialty schools across 12 cities, counties, and townships on the Wasatch Front.

Hauber said budgeting for the large school system would have many challenges:



"Many more different channels of funding because of the different student needs that are out there. There's much more federal funding that comes into the system," Hauber said. "They also have larger bond issues so there's more debt financing to manage for that school system."

Hauber leaves a legacy of securing triple-A bond ratings for both general obligation bonds and lease revenue bonds, financing the expansions of six of Park City's seven schools.

Hauber said he is proud of receiving several national budget awards for the Park City School District.

“The Meritorious Budget Award through the Association of School Business Officials, it's a national recognition for the quality and content of our budget documents, three years running that we've had that," Hauber said. "We've put the application in this past Friday for the next go around, so hopefully, we'll have four years of that under our belt."

The Granite School Board made the appointment during Tuesday night's meeting. Hauber said they were looking for someone with his skills in systems analysis.



"Analytical abilities to review how processes work and look for improvements for further efficiencies or streamlining for cost-effectiveness, Hauber said. "So, they were very much interested in that skill set that I had. And [they] were looking for me to be able to use that in the Granite School District system."

Hauber said Park City School District has recruiting efforts underway to fill his position. The business administrator and superintendent are the only district positions hired by the board of education.



"There are a number of qualified candidates that I would say are in the wings," Hauber said. "Not necessarily in-house, but since yesterday I've had conversations with other individuals who have shown an interest in the Park City position opening up."

Hauber said he has loved working with the PCSD staff and administration and will miss the community as he moves into this next chapter of his career. Hauber won’t miss the hour drive up Parley’s Canyon every day as he will be driving 10 minutes to his new job.