© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Waldorf Astoria Park City acquired by newly formed private equity firm

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 7, 2022 at 3:24 PM MDT
Waldorf Astoria
Wolfgramm Capital
/
Wolfgramm Capital
At the front of the Waldorf Astoria Park City in Canyons Village.

The hotel will continue to be managed by Hilton.

Real estate private equity firm Wolfgramm Capital announced on Tuesday it had acquired the Waldorf Astoria Park City in Canyons Village.

The hotel, which opened in 2009, will continue to be managed by Hilton.

Wolfgramm Capital, which has fewer than 10 people, was started in 2021. The firm has acquired $200 million in assets across five states in its first eight months.

Wolfgramm Capital COO Koloa Wolfgramm said in a statement that the company was thrilled to work with Hilton and the community. The statement said the company intends to infuse approximately $60 million into the property.

The company said it would provide more detail later about how it would be upgrading the property.

Park City
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta