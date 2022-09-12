Park City Planning Commission to get first look at Doubletree Hotel redevelopment

The owner of the Doubletree Hotel on Park Avenue wants to redevelop the site and build over 250 long-term rental apartments and condos. The Park City Planning Commission will get its first look at the project Wednesday.

The 182-room hotel anchors the gateway intersection of SR-224 and Kearns Boulevard. It’s owned by Chicago-based Singerman Real Estate.

Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts previously operated the hotel under a management agreement with Singerman.

The two proposed buildings in the project would fall under separate development rules.

The east building would be 147 deed-restricted affordable units and 26 market-rate units. It would fall under the affordable master planned development code. The west building would feature 100 market-rate condos and be governed by the master planned development code. Unlike the affordable master plan, this building would allow for nightly rentals.

The project would involve razing the existing building and starting from the ground up. It would include 5,000 square feet of ground floor retail space. Over 300 parking spaces would be built underground, along with 17 curbside spots.

Singerman Real Estate / A rendering of the plaza in between both buildings.

Both buildings are proposed to be 59 feet tall. The area is zoned for a maximum building height of 35 feet. But multiple codes apply to the project.

Under the affordable master planned development code, building heights can go up to 45 feet if builders meet certain criteria, but no taller.

Since the west building has only market rate units, Singerman could convince the planning commission that the project’s value warrants a height exemption and should be approved at the proposed 59 feet.

The Park City Planning Commission is expected to tackle the height issue at its meeting Wednesday.

An affordable housing plan hasn’t been submitted; however, a staff report says the affordable units are expected to rent to people who earn 60% to 120% of area median income, or AMI. 60% AMI in Summit County is $56,000 annually for a single-member household, according to Mountainlands Community Housing Trust.

In an effort to increase connectivity to the surrounding area, Singerman is proposing new streets on the east and south sides of the project near Fresh Market and the Holiday Village Cinemas. Enhanced sidewalks along Park Avenue and Kearns Blvd., and a 40-foot wide plaza between the two buildings, would also be aimed at promoting walkability.

The planning commission is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Council Chambers. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here