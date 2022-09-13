Park City Council to review Bonanza Park neighborhood plan at Wednesday retreat

The Park City Council is holding its semi-annual retreat Wednesday at the Christian Center.

The retreat is a special opportunity for the city council to pivot and set new policy goals.

The meeting Wednesday has a much lighter agenda than the two-day retreat held in February, where the council established priorities in many wide-ranging discussions.

Beginning at 11:15 a.m., the council will review liaison assignments and consider potential items for future meetings.

Each member of the council serves on several boards and committees, from the Library Board to the Colorado Association of Ski Towns. Park City Manager Matt Dias said sometimes they like to switch it up.

“We always come in and just review the list and see if there’s any trading that wants to go on, or if someone has a particular expertise or interest in an area or something that they want to learn more about or explore - so there’s always a little bit of the shuffling of the deck,” Dias said.

Possible topics the council will look to prioritize for future meetings include winter programming in Bonanza Flat, use of the former Maverick gas station site on Bonanza Drive, and a regional recreation agreement.

Later in the day the council will dig into planning issues, specifically around the Bonanza Park and Snow Creek neighborhoods.

Between the arts district, the city’s Homestake affordable housing project, and the prospective redevelopment of the Doubletree Hotel, the area is primed for change.

City staff recommends launching a feasibility study for the arts and culture district right away, followed by the creation of a plan for the broader neighborhood.

The city manager said those two moves would be followed by an update to the general plan, which serves as a guidebook for land use decisions.

“We know we need to update our general plan," Dias said. "It’s over 10 years old, and the previous plan stood on its feet for a long time, but it’s time to make that amendment.

"It’s time to go through that process, that typically takes a year if not more. But at the same time we feel like we have more acute needs in the Bonanza neighborhood where the cultural district is, and several of these affordable developments and redevelopments that are popping up.”

The retreat will open to the public starting at 11:15 a.m. following a closed session. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Christian Center. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.