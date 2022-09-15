Park City Community Foundation awards $400,000 in grants to local organizations

Everyone knows the year has 4 seasons. And anyone who has lived in the mountains long enough is also familiar with mud season, 3rd winter, the spring of deception, and more.

In Park City, fall could also be called “grant season.” This week, the Park City Community Foundation continued its 15-year tradition of awarding Community Fund grants to local nonprofits. In all, 57 organizations received a total of $400,000 in Community Fund awards. That included $100,000 donated by Deer Valley Resorts, which also hosted the grant reception on Wednesday.

Joel Zarrow, President and CEO of the Community Foundation, spoke to impact of these grants.

“Local nonprofits are critical in helping our community to be resilient and strong. This year, we provided Community Fund grants to more nonprofits than ever before. The grants provide mental health support, youth arts and sports programs, high quality affordable childcare, trails and open space, affordable housing, legal assistance, and much more.”

Grants ranged from $1,500 to $15,000 with Park City Education Foundation, Planned Parenthood, and People’s Health Clinic each receiving the largest awards. KPCW was among the nonprofits that received a 2022 Community Fund grant.

In addition to announcing the grantees, the foundation also recognized longtime resident and philanthropist Beano Solomon with the Trisha J. Worthington Community Service Award, given annually to a local who has been generous with their time and talent to charitable endeavors.

The Community Foundation’s Vice President of Equity and Impact, Diego Zegarra spoke to the legacy of this award.

“As the founding director of the Community Foundation, Trisha J. Worthington inspired others with the spirit of service and philanthropy. She brought life to the idea of a foundation to convene donors and enhance philanthropy in all aspects of the Park City community. Beano Solomon truly represents all that the Trisha J. Worthington award stands for.”

The Park City Community Foundation has granted over $2.25 million to nonprofits from its Community Fund since 2007. The fund consists of hundreds of large and small donations pooled together to serve the community needs and fortify nonprofits.

Click here for the full list of 2022 Community Fund grant recipients.