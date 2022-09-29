© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Park City's gallery stroll offers exhibits, music, chance to meet artists

KPCW | By Carolyn Murray
Published September 29, 2022 at 2:48 PM MDT
Jeff Fishman and Jude Grenny.jpg
KPCW
/
Jeff Fishman and Jude Grenny from J GO Gallery talk about the Park City gallery stroll Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

J GO Gallery owner Jude Grenny said the Park City Gallery Association promotes arts and culture in the Wasatch Back. She said a gallery's curator or owner typically brings artists' works in based on personal artistic taste. Grenny said there is no shortage of talented artists to choose from when choosing works to feature.

"But to find one that speaks to me personally-- that I think will sell and speak to other people is sort of what I'm doing," Grenny said. "I am particularly attracted to people who have really unique techniques. Not just painting with oils or acrylics in a traditional manner, but often collage or…"      

Meyer Gallery is one of the more than 15 participants in Friday's gallery stroll and features works on a smaller scale.

"Everything there is 18 by 18 inches or smaller." Grenny said. "So, if you've been looking at some larger works by their artists, this is an opportunity to collect some smaller work by them. And they're featuring also a still life artist, Leslie Duke, who does sort of contemporary still lifes."

Several galleries off Main Street, including the Kimball Art Center on Kearns Boulevard, will participate. Grenny said she was in the Kimball Art Center recently and was stunned and delighted by a particular exhibit.

"And there's a room in the back that the wallpaper is made of insects," Grenny said. “And there are taxidermy animals at a feast. It's just a visual feast, and it's weird and wonderful."

The gallery stroll is free from 6 to 9 p.m. on the last Friday of each month.

.

Tags
Park City Jude GrennyJeff FishmanPark City Gallery Association
Carolyn Murray
KPCW reporter Carolyn Murray covers Summit and Wasatch County School Districts. She also reports on wildlife and environmental stories, along with breaking news. Carolyn has been in town since the mid ‘80s and raised two daughters in Park City.
See stories by Carolyn Murray