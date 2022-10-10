© 2022 KPCW

Henry Sigg unanimously appointed to Park City Planning Commission

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 10, 2022 at 2:51 PM MDT
hsiggx.jfif
Henry Sigg // LinkedIn
/
Private developer Henry Sigg will serve on the Park City Planning Commission through July 2026.

The Park City Council voted unanimously to appoint developer Henry Sigg to the city’s planning commission.

With Sigg’s confirmation, the planning commission is now full with seven members.

The commission operated for several months without a full body after several people departed and the city council rejected the mayor’s full list of recommended appointments.

Several large development applications are on the way soon. In his interview with the city council, Sigg highlighted the base area redevelopments at both Park City Mountain and Deer Valley and the arts and culture district.

Park City Councilmember Max Doilney told KPCW he’s confident in the commission despite the turnover.

“The planning department has committed to helping our planning commission come along on some training opportunities," Doilney said.

"I think we have a pretty diverse group on the planning commission, and I think that they’re capable of handling the applications that come before them.”

Sigg is set to serve through July 2026.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
