Henry Sigg unanimously appointed to Park City Planning Commission

With Sigg’s confirmation, the planning commission is now full with seven members.

The commission operated for several months without a full body after several people departed and the city council rejected the mayor’s full list of recommended appointments.

Several large development applications are on the way soon. In his interview with the city council, Sigg highlighted the base area redevelopments at both Park City Mountain and Deer Valley and the arts and culture district.

Park City Councilmember Max Doilney told KPCW he’s confident in the commission despite the turnover.

“The planning department has committed to helping our planning commission come along on some training opportunities," Doilney said.

"I think we have a pretty diverse group on the planning commission, and I think that they’re capable of handling the applications that come before them.”

Sigg is set to serve through July 2026.