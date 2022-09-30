Developer Henry Sigg tapped for open Park City Planning Commission seat

Park City Mayor Nann Worel has recommended longtime resident and private developer Henry Sigg to sit on the city’s planning commission.

The mayor’s recommendation is subject to approval by the Park City Council. Sigg was chosen from among five candidates interviewed.

In his interview with the city council, Sigg said he thinks Park City is at a turning point.

“Kind of like global warming, the longer you let it go, the more it sort of goes uncontrollably," Sigg said.

"There’s a lot of large projects on the board right now. There’s the arts district, there’s the Iron Horse, the two parking lots - those are mega.”

The two parking lots he mentioned are part of the prospective redevelopment of the base areas at both Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort.

The city has several large-scale projects in the works: It recently started crafting a new plan for the Bonanza Park neighborhood. That area includes the site for Homestake affordable housing project (which is nearing planning commission approval), and the Yarrow Doubletree Hotel - whose owner is proposing to turn it into 250 apartments and condos.

Sigg said he thinks taller buildings and workforce housing fit in Bonanza Park. He said his main focus as planning commissioner would be serving as a good steward of the land.

Sigg has led local projects in the past, but said to avoid conflicts of interest, he will not pursue any of his own development work within city limits.

He owns land in the Silver Creek area by Home Depot and has proposed building a mixed-use project there. That convinced Summit County to amend its neighborhood mixed-use zone.

Sigg told KPCW that while he has an application in the works for that project, it is not moving forward right now. He said he has been in complex negotiations with the county lately regarding rights of way in the area, near where the county is building a facility for High Valley Transit.

He applied to build a 200-unit multifamily project on the south side of SR-248 above the Tuhaye neighborhood in 2019, but ended up selling the land. He also owns property along Highway 32.

If appointed by the city council at its meeting on October 6, Sigg would serve on the commission through July 2026.