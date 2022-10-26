Matchstick ski film highlights return of winter

A popular ski-film event is back this weekend.

Friday through Sunday, a movie-watching tradition returns to Park City with the 2022 ski film “Anywhere From Here.” The Matchstick Productions film has only been screened once before in Utah, at a preview earlier this month.

“It's kind of a great exploration of life and skiing,” says Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang, “this time through the eyes of a 12-year-old kind of new to the scene who just doesn't want to ponder real life just yet, which I think we can all relate to our mountain town. But a star-studded cast of skiers shredding across the globe — it's going to be a return to pre COVID times on Friday night with VIP seating, athletes, great swag giveaways.”

Wang says film times will be staggered to accommodate schedules of athletes who join for the screening. On Friday, it’ll show at 7:30 p.m., then at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday. Beer and wine will be available.

Tickets are going fast, and the annual event tends to sell out. They’re available online and at the venue, which is the Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Avenue.