© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Park City Mountain to hold lottery for 50 remaining garage season passes

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 28, 2022 at 2:44 PM MDT
Parking gridlock at Park City Mountain on February 12, 2022.jpg
KPCW
/
Cars have trouble accessing the already-full parking lot at Park City Mountain on February 12, 2022.

The cost is $750, and permit holders are required to make reservations for any day they will be in the garage before 1 p.m.

Park City Mountain typically sells out season permits for garage parking at the Mountain Village base. This year, the resort first offered new permits to those who had them in the 21/22 season.

Now there are 50 permits remaining, and the resort plans to hold a lottery soon to determine who gets them. The cost is $750, and permit holders are required to make reservations for any day they will be in the garage before 1 p.m., similar to the new policy for the general base area parking.

Those who are interested in applying to purchase a permit can do so here

For complete information on parking changes at Park City Mountain this winter, click here

Park City
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta