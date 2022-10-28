Park City Mountain to hold lottery for 50 remaining garage season passes

Park City Mountain typically sells out season permits for garage parking at the Mountain Village base. This year, the resort first offered new permits to those who had them in the 21/22 season.

Now there are 50 permits remaining, and the resort plans to hold a lottery soon to determine who gets them. The cost is $750, and permit holders are required to make reservations for any day they will be in the garage before 1 p.m., similar to the new policy for the general base area parking.

Those who are interested in applying to purchase a permit can do so here

For complete information on parking changes at Park City Mountain this winter, click here