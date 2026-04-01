Summit County Republicans nominate Woolstenhulme for county clerk

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Suni Woolstenhulme told delegates during the March 31 Summit County GOP convention that “together we’re going to work to make a change.”

She gave short remarks after accepting the Republican nomination for county clerk.

“Too often, the principles of this great nation that we live in have been ignored nationally, and unfortunately, even here locally, at home,” she said.

Woolstenhulme cited George Washington, who warned America about regional and party factionalism.

“It is time for us to work to mend some of these divisions. Start by serving our neighbors a little bit, listening to them patiently, being respectful even when we disagree, and being open-minded,” she added.

The nomination process was quick since Woolstenhulme was unopposed. Summit County GOP Chair Ari Ioannides called the 54 delegates’ voice vote unanimous.

He voiced his support for Woolstenhulme while also criticizing county Democrats, who will convene April 7 and resolve two contested races.

“Our friends across the aisle run against incumbents and fight for their seats,” Ioannides said. “We're unified behind Suni, and it's going to take each one of you, whether you're a precinct chair or a county delegate or state delegate. This is a big county. There's a lot of votes to be had.”

Low caucus turnout was a topic of conversation among local GOP leaders at the meeting. Utah Democrats, by comparison, saw a surge of participation this year.

Utah House District 4 Rep. Tiara Auxier was among the state and national candidates to address local delegates after Woolstenhulme.

“In a year when caucus turnout was low, you showed up, and that matters more than you think. You're not just participants in the process. You are the process, and you're the backbone of this party,” Auxier said in videotaped remarks.

The clerk’s race is so far the only local, Summit County office where Republicans will face off with Democrats. Woolstenhulme faces former Summit County Councilmember Malena Stevens.

At the convention, Ioannides pledged some of the nearly $30,000 raised at the local GOP’s annual Lincoln Day luncheon to Woolstenhulme’s campaign.

The county clerk is in charge of running elections, among other duties.

Clerk Eve Furse, who had already announced she wouldn’t seek reelection, is now retiring this month, and her successor has yet to be chosen.

County Democrats will pick someone to serve out the rest of her term this year at their convention April 7 at 6 p.m. at Park City High School. They’ll also pick candidates running for county council in Districts 4 and 5.