Park City’s Main Street businesses report silver linings after a challenging winter

Unusual weather on the ski slopes made for an unusual season on Main Street, as well, according Monty Coates, president of the Historic Park City Alliance, which represents Main Street businesses.

“It wasn't business as normal by any stretch,” Coates said, speaking on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” April 1. “I spoke to several businesses in the last few days, and probably the most common theme was unpredictable. Overall, I received mixed reviews: some businesses were up, some were down.”

Despite the challenges of a low-snow year, Coates said there were silver linings for Main Street, as visitors spent less time on the slopes.

“I think Main Street probably fared better than a lot of our lodging partners did," he said. "We're lucky to have such an awesome Main Street for people to come to. And if we might've had fewer people in town, and if the skiing wasn’t as great as usual, [visitors] gravitated to Main Street."

Park City Chamber of Commerce Lodging data, provided by the Park City Chamber of Commerce, shows a below-typical winter for hotel bookings, which slowed as the season advanced.

Coates’ suspicion that hotels fared poorly this winter plays out in local lodging data. President and CEO of the Park City Chamber of Commerce Jennifer Wesselhoff said recent lodging data reflects a decline in visitation.

“It's no secret that this has been a very challenging season for all of our businesses and resorts here in Park City,” she said, speaking on the “Local News Hour,” March 23.

Gavin McGough / KPCW Monty Coates, president of the Historic Park City Alliance, which represents Main Street businesses, at his gallery Southwest Expressions on April 1. Coates described Main Street as the "unexpected beneficiary of a bad winter."

“Lodging data for February saw occupancy decline about 12%. Average daily rates were up just a little bit, but they are leveling off…overnight visitation at our hotels has been down month over month, including looking forward as well," she said.

March occupancy is projected to decline by 16% over typical numbers, and January saw a 6% decline, marking steeper losses as the winter progressed.

According to Summit County, sales tax collections from the first months of 2026 are slightly below projections as well.

However, Coates said Park City’s Main Street is a resilient destination, citing a diverse mix of businesses and a supportive local community, including a dedicated base of second homeowners.

He also notes businesses are seeing strong traffic from the Wasatch Front, a pattern he expects to continue.

“With Easter Sunday this weekend, it's going to be a beautiful day to come up and have Sunday brunch at one of our great restaurants and then shop and walk the streets,” Coates said.

The dull winter could turn into a sustained spring, with many businesses planning to remain open through the shoulder season and local organizations planning events to maintain visitation in Park City’s core.

The Park City Chamber of Commerce is a financial supporter of KPCW.